COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the first time at the Ohio Statehouse, Ethiopian Tewahedo Social Services (ETSS) celebrated World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

ETSS is a resettlement agency working to help new arrivals adjust to life in central Ohio.

On Tuesday, refugees, volunteers and elected officials came together to celebrate refugees from all over the world.

“I fled my country since 2013 to Kenya, I’ve been there for about five years as a refugee in a refugee camp. Life was very horrible there,” Sadiki Claver Mubawa, a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said.

In 2017, Mubawa made it to the United States, and now he works with ETSS to help others resettle.

“I have a skill and passion to work with the community and that’s how I was connected with one of my friends at the ETSS organization,” he said.

ETSS helps refugees find jobs, homes, and learn the language and way of life.

“When they come here legally through the United States Department of Population, Migration, and Refugee office, they come with virtually nothing, but we resettle them here and then they’re off to get a job,” ETSS Director of Resettlement Kay Lipovsky said.

Ohio lawmakers also came to join the celebration.

“It’s not an easy struggle to go through, but we come out at the other side as, you know, legends, right,” said Rep. Munira Abdullahi (D-9th District). “We’re here in the statehouse, two young refugees; like, we came here as refugees, but now we’re in the statehouse representing all of you and it’s such an honor.”

Abdullahi and another lawmaker who came to the celebration announced they have introduced a resolution to mark June 20 as Refugee Advocacy Day in Ohio.