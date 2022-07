Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#12. Blue Agave Mexican Grill

– Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

#11. High Bank Distillery – Gahanna

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Cocktail Bars, Distilleries

– Address: 1379 E Johnstown Rd Gahanna, OH 43230

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#10. Sexton’s Pizza

– Rating: 4 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 5460 Franklin St Hilliard, OH 43026

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#9. GC Pho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 1385 Georgesville Rd Columbus, OH 43228

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

#8. Agave & Rye – Grandview

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, American (Traditional), Cocktail Bars

– Address: 1295 Grandview Ave Columbus, OH 43212

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

#7. Chophouse 614

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Steakhouses, Cocktail Bars, Seafood

– Address: 1079 N High St Columbus, OH 43201

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#6. Goodwood Brewing

– Rating: 4 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Brewpubs, Burgers, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 401 N Front St Columbus, OH 43215

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

#5. Ohio Brewing Columbus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Breweries, Burgers, Sandwiches

– Address: 421 E 2nd Ave Columbus, OH 43201

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#4. Clove Indian Bistro

– Rating: 3 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Indian

– Address: 6642 Sawmill Rd Columbus, OH 43235

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#3. Worthington Tavern

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, American (New)

– Address: 671 High St Worthington, OH 43085

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#2. The Hummus & Pita

– Rating: 4 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean

– Address: 1777 Hilliard Rome Rd Columbus, OH 43026

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#1. Agave & Rye – Columbus

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, American (New), Cocktail Bars

– Address: 479 N High St Columbus, OH 43215

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

