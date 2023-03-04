Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.
CUT132
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)
– Categories: Steakhouses
– Address: 4188 Brighton Rose Way Columbus, OH 43219
– Read more on Yelp
Stone Bar & Kitchen
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
– Categories: Pizza
– Address: 1045 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
– Read more on Yelp
Escobar Restaurant and Tapas
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Categories: Chicken Wings
– Address: 31 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
– Read more on Yelp
Maple Street Biscuit Company – Columbus
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)
– Categories: Waffles
– Address: 1310 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240
– Read more on Yelp
India Bistro & China House
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)
– Categories: Buffets
– Address: 2540 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220
– Read more on Yelp
The Red Hen Cafe & Bakery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)
– Categories: Bakeries
– Address: 542 W Main Plain City, OH 43064
– Read more on Yelp
Song Lan Restaurant
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)
– Categories: Sushi Bars
– Address: 6628 Riverside Dr Dublin, OH 43017
– Read more on Yelp
Dos Hermanos
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
– Categories: Cocktail Bars
– Address: 3946 Morse Crossing Columbus, OH 43219
– Read more on Yelp
Mar Azul
– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
– Categories: Mexican
– Address: 5940 Chantry Dr Columbus, OH 43232
– Read more on Yelp
Weenie Wonder
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)
– Categories: Hot Dogs
– Address: 4117 Worth Ave Columbus, OH 43219
– Read more on Yelp
First Watch
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)
– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch
– Address: 6505 Dublin Center Dr Dublin, OH 43017
– Read more on Yelp