Stacker compiled a list of recently opened restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Restaurants listed as hot and new were included. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

CUT132

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (20 reviews)

– Categories: Steakhouses

– Address: 4188 Brighton Rose Way Columbus, OH 43219

Stone Bar & Kitchen

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 1045 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220

Escobar Restaurant and Tapas

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Wings

– Address: 31 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215

Maple Street Biscuit Company – Columbus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Waffles

– Address: 1310 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240

India Bistro & China House

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Buffets

– Address: 2540 Bethel Rd Columbus, OH 43220

The Red Hen Cafe & Bakery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6 reviews)

– Categories: Bakeries

– Address: 542 W Main Plain City, OH 43064

Song Lan Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (28 reviews)

– Categories: Sushi Bars

– Address: 6628 Riverside Dr Dublin, OH 43017

Dos Hermanos

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 3946 Morse Crossing Columbus, OH 43219

Mar Azul

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 5940 Chantry Dr Columbus, OH 43232

Weenie Wonder

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2 reviews)

– Categories: Hot Dogs

– Address: 4117 Worth Ave Columbus, OH 43219

First Watch

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 6505 Dublin Center Dr Dublin, OH 43017

