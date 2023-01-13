COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A lounge-style restaurant co-founded by American rapper 2 Chainz has postponed its Friday opening in downtown Columbus.

Esco Restaurant and Tapas, first launched in Atlanta by Grammy award winner Tauheed “2 Chainz” Epps and entrepreneur Mychel “Snoop” Dillard, has delayed “with a heavy heart” the Jan. 13 grand opening of its Columbus franchise at 31 E. Gay St., the establishment announced.

“There are a few things that didn’t line up as expected and we need to come in strong,” Esco wrote on social media. “We only get one chance to do it right.”

But 2 Chainz, who rose to stardom as one-half of the Southern hip hop duo Playaz Circle, wasn’t too phased by the delay. “All good it’s still gone pipe up,” the rapper wrote on social media in response to Esco’s announcement.

Owned and operated by Akron-based entrepreneur Jessica Kay, the Columbus franchise will become Esco’s third location nationwide and first outside of Georgia, according to its website. Esco replaces the Irish-themed Pub Mahone, which left the Gay Street location in March.

Esco’s wide-ranging menu features dozens of seafood platters, Southern-inspired brunch entrees and a slate of cocktails – including one aptly named “1+1 = 2Chainz” that’s infused with cognac, green tea and agave nectar.

Customers can order dinner plates like crispy calamari, lobster tail, and chicken and beef sausage gumbo. Peach cobbler French toast and salmon croquettes are just a few of the dishes served up for breakfast.

A selection of Hookah flavors and reservations for bottle service will also be available to patrons, according to Esco’s menu.

It is unclear whether 2 Chainz and Snoop will make an appearance at Esco’s grand opening in Columbus. When announcing its now-postponed Jan. 13 opening date, the franchise said on social media that the pair “will be in the building.”

Although a new grand opening date has yet to be scheduled, Esco Restaurant and Tapas plans to operate from 11 a.m. to midnight on Monday through Thursday and from 11 to 2:30 a.m. on Friday through Sunday.