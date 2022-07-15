COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State University took six reports of rape in June, making a total of 38 rapes reported to campus police in the last six months, according to police logs mandated by the Clery Act.

In 2021, 77 rapes were reported to campus police at the university. Locations for the rapes were, according to the reports: an unknown parking lot, an address in the 100 block of East Woodruff Avenue and a medical center garage.

Three of the rapes reported occurred in 2022; three more occurred in 2021. Five were reported to police through a campus security authority.

On June 11, police took two separate reports of rape in the 100 block of East Woodruff Avenue.

The reports were:

June 9, occurred Nov. 2021, a parking lot.

June 13, occurred June 11, 100 block of East Woodruff Avenue.

June 13, occurred June 11, 100 block of East Woodruff Avenue.

June 15, occurred Oct. 2021, Medical Center garage.

June 22, occurred Oct 2021, location not given.

June 30, occurred between Jan. and April 2022, location not given.