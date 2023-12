COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The ramp from Intertstate-70 east to Interstate-71 north has reopened this morning after a crash involving a semi.

Authorities responded to the scene around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday after report of a crash, according to the Columbus Division of Police. After colliding with a sedan, the semi jumped the guard rail and knocked over a power pole.

(NBC4 Photo/Ronald Clark)

The semi was leaking diesel fuel onto the roadway. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.