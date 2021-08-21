Rally held at Ohio State University in solidarity of Afghan citizens

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A local rally took place Saturday on the campus of Ohio State University in support of the Afghan people.

Organizers said close to 150 people attended the rally to stand in solidarity with those in Afghanistan who are trapped under Taliban rule.

Another aim of the rally was to urge Congress and the Biden administration to accept incoming refugees and protect those trying to flee the country.

“We gave them action alerts where they could send messages to their Congressional representatives, Senators, President Biden,” said organizer Khalid Dada, an OSU junior. “We gave them reliable organizations that they could donate to and we are just here, and we really wanted to have the U.S. take action.”

In the week since the Taliban seized control of the country, the Pentagon said that the U.S. has evacuated 17,000 people.

