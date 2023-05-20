COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dozens of people gathered at the Ohio Statehouse Saturday for a Justice For All Rally, demanding action in what they are calling race-driven cases of violence in the community.

“It makes absolutely no sense why this keeps happening, why there is no communication, why the transparency is just lacking across the board,” said Ramon Obey II with Justice, Unity, and Social Transformation organization.

The people at the demonstration said they are marching for justice for Donovan Lewis, Casey Goodson, Sinzae Reed, and several others.

Families of some of those killed attended the march. For some, it’s been years since their loved one died due to violence in the community.

Those family members want the rally to send a message that they will not be quiet and are demanding action from city leaders, whether that be an indictment, an arrest, or even just acknowledgment.

“I’m hoping the community sees it,” Obey said. “It’s very important that we organize within our communities to start building up political power so these politicians start taking us serious. These families left just to pick up the pieces and it’s an unfair process that makes absolutely no sense.”

Organizers said it is the families who are constantly feeling the trauma from what happened to their loved ones.