COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Orange is the color of the weekend in Columbus as part of Gun Violence Awareness Weekend.

The non-profit We Are Linden hosted a Wear Orange tailgate party at Maloney Park in an effort to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence and highlight those who have lost their lives to it.

We Are Linden founder Ralph Carter said he wants the victims’ families to feel loved and supported.

Carter also wants the event to show young people who have been dealing with violence that they have a support system.

Overnight Friday into Saturday, Columbus police said a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed near Whitehall.

Carter says this needs to stop and hopes people left Saturday’s event feeling loved and also inspired to keep fighting the fight against gun violence.

“We want to bring awareness,” he said. “It’s not different than bringing awareness for cancer, AIDS, any type of thing that’s going on. The mayor deemed this a public safety crisis and we want to lean on that and charge everyone with getting involved.”

Carter stressed the importance of everyone getting involved and engaging the community’s children as the summer months begin.