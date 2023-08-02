Watch previous Ohio State Fair coverage in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is a place for fun, but this year, it’s also a place where someone is raising awareness.

That someone is Taylor Talley, the manager of Talley Amusements, which provides rides at the state fair.

At age 10, she was diagnosed with intestinal malrotation, or M, which means the patient’s intestines aren’t in the right place. It can be dangerous and even deadly.

Last year, Talley underwent a life-saving procedure in Ohio. Now, she’s working to give back through her Malro Fighters Foundation, providing scholarships for people living with ‘Malro.’

“Really, people just want to be heard, and this foundation has been more life-changing for me as much as it has been for them because of that,” Talley said. “Our goal with the foundation is to provide medical grants for people who need help with medical bills, getting surgeries throughout the country. Also, scholarship opportunities because a lot of the time when you have to deal with this chronic illness, all of your money could go towards all of your medical bills.”

The foundation is holding Malro family day this Thursday, Aug. 3. At 11 a.m., Talley is welcoming people to a reception near the Red Dragon coaster to learn more and support people with Malro. There will be speakers and a reception.

After the reception, people can trade their entry ticket for a free ride wristband. The $10 gate ticket will go towards the Malro Fighters Scholarship and Grant program.