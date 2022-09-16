Bullets struck cars and several homes on Richardson Ave. on Friday, Sept. 16 at 3 a.m. (Photo: Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cars and houses were hit by a rain of bullets in the early hours of Friday morning, injuring a woman in the leg inside her home.

Bullets struck several vehicles and two houses in the 600 block of South Richardson Avenue in Hilltop at about 3:00 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Police.

A bullet travelled into one of the homes, where a woman, 20, was shot in the leg. Children also lived in the house, officers said at the scene.

Medics took the woman to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

People fired several times from across the street striking two homes, police said in a media release.

Anyone who has information about the crime, call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers confidentially: 614-461-8477.