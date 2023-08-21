COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three men have been accused of committing an aggravated robbery Sunday night in southeast Columbus.

Three suspects walked past a man at 6:24 p.m. in a parking lot at the 4400 block of Refugee Road, according to Columbus police. The man asked one of the suspects about his shoes, leading to that suspect pulling out a gun and demanding the victim’s items. Police stated in their report that the suspect “took offense” to being asked about his shoes.

The suspect took the victim’s house keys, wallet and cellphone while the other two suspects also pointed handguns at the victim, per police. Photos from surveillance video of the suspects can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Columbus police asked anyone with information on the suspects to call them at 614-645-2602, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.