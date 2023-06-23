COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An upscale tech-infused mini golf experience with two full-service bars is opening its first Ohio location in Columbus.

Puttshack is opening a 25,000 square-foot venue in the Polaris area, near Ikea and Top Golf, in late 2024. The company’s first in the state, the new Puttshack will span two floors and an outdoor space with four tech-driven nine-hole mini golf courses featuring the brand’s patented “Trackaball” technology.

“Establishing Puttshack in Columbus as part of our expansion plan in the Midwest was a no-brainer,” said Joe Vrankin, Puttshack CEO. “Columbus is home to a large community of young people, many staying after graduation, and Puttshack’s tech-infused mini golf is a high-energy social activity with unrivaled globally inspired food and drink offerings.”

A rendering of the new Puttshack location in Columbus. (Courtesy Photo/Puttshack)

The venue will have two full-service bars and a sizeable outdoor patio area. For guests looking to host exclusive parties, a private event space with a capacity of up to 100 people will be available as well. Guests will be able to play Puttshack’s unique holes, which include giant beer pong, air hockey, roulette, connect four and a true or false hole.

Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has nine locations across the U.S. and four in the U.K. Columbus is one of 13 new locations that have already been announced to open through 2023 and beyond with more new venues slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Learn more about Puttshack here.