COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Golfers teed up In New Albany to raise funds for an important cause Saturday as the African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) hosted its 12th annual golf tournament.

Proceeds from the tournament help fund health screenings the agency provides throughout the year.

AAMWA’s goal is to raise awareness about the health inequity Black males face with the hope of closing this gap.

“Black men, we die 12 years before any other racial group,” said AAMWA Senior Vice President Perry Gregory. “And so, it’s important that to keep spreading awareness, to, you know, just improve that health gap that is affecting African American men.”

Gregory said it’s important Black men are in tune with their health and visiting their doctor regularly to help change these statics and close the gap.

You may have seen a few familiar faces on the course putting for proceeds today. NBC4’s Matt Barnes and General Manager Ken Freedman participated in the annual tournament.