COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Taco Fest Puppy Dress-up Contest is returning for another year.

Dog owners will get to showcase their furry friends to win prizes, while supporting a good cause. The contest will be held on Sunday, May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Columbus Taco Fest. According to the release, all of the proceeds will go towards the ASPCA.

The contest will feature three categories including Chihuahuas, Small Dogs and Big Dogs. Pups and their owners are encouraged to get creative and come up with the most impressive costumes. The release said the judges will look at each entry and pick the winners based on creativity, originality, and overall presentation.

The prizes for each category winner will be donated by the sponsors with the Columbus Taco Fest.

To sign your dog up for the contest, click here.