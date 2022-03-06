COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The ‘Pump and Run 5K’ was held Sunday morning as one of the last events of the 2022 Arnold Sports Classic in Columbus.

The event is a traditional five-kilometer run accompanied by three stations where competitors have to lift weights on a bench press.

“We have a scale based on how much you weigh and what your age is for how much you have to lift.” said race organizer Matt McGowan.

For the lifting portion of the race, men bench press between 60 to 100 percent of their body weight while women lift between 40 to 70 percent.

“For each successful lift they do, they knock 30 seconds off their run time,” McGowan said.

The ‘Pump and Run 5K’ at the Arnold had more than 1,000 people show up to take part, which is among the largest participation for a race of this kind.

“There’s about 800 in the pump and run and 400 in the 5K,” said McGowan. “The only other pump and run I can find is about 150 people; that’s the biggest one I can see.”

Among those participants were several athletes from central Ohio who take every chance they get to compete in a pump and run race.

“We all sign up as so as it opens every year,” said runner Brett Knickebocker. “I’ve been hardcore training for this for two or three months.”

Others say it is a way to reach their goals when it is less than ideal outside.

“January and February in Columbus aren’t the greatest for weather, so it gets you in the gym and gets you a couple months of training,” explained runner Tom Ears.

Organizers were excited for the return of the event after the Arnold was on hiatus for two years because of COVID-19.

The one thing everyone enjoyed about this year’s pump and run was the good weather.

“Probably the best weather we’ve ever had,” said McGowan, “We’ve had snow, we’ve had rain, but we’ve never had 50 degrees before.”