COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus organizations are coming together in Goodale Park to demand justice for those they said were killed due to state violence.

The protest is just beginning, with organizers saying it is being held to demand justice for all.

The protest comes 10 days after Ta’kiya Young, a 21-year-old pregnant mother, was shot and killed by a Blendon Township police officer.

Young was accused of stealing from a Kroger store and police confronted her in the store’s parking lot. When she refused to get out of her car and instead began driving forward, a Blendon officer in front of the car fired one shot, hitting and killing Young, according to police body camera video.

An earlier protest on Friday was in her memory, and demonstrators said Sunday’s protest is for Young, Casey Goodson Jr., Donovan Lewis, and others who have died due to actions from law enforcement officials.

This story will be updated.