COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The bitter cold temperatures will stick around for a few more days, and experts on all subjects are sharing tips for beating the cold.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Dr. Mike Patrick said parents should know children are more susceptible to the cold. Patrick

Patrick said that children get colder much quicker than adults and are more likely to get frostbite. This is because children have more skin compared to their body mass than adults do, and since we lose body heat through our skin, kids lose that heat faster.

Patrick said children who wait outside for the bus or walk to school should wear lots of layers to stay warm because, in this weather, frostbite can start within 20 to 30 minutes.

“Pay attention to how you’re feeling and that will give you an idea of where your kids are at, and then if you are out there with them, you want to pay attention to their behavior,” Patrick said. “If your ‘mom radar’ goes off that they’re just not acting quite right, it’s probably time to get inside and warm up.”

It’s also a good idea to talk to your kids about how frostbite works and what it feels like. This way, they know the warning signs and when it’s time to get inside, Patrick said.

Despite their fur, pets suffer in cold, too

Another concern in the freezing weather is the effect these temperatures have on pets.

Dog owners know that it isn’t always possible to skip a walk or a trip outside, but this weather can be harmful to pets if owners aren’t careful.

When a walk is unavoidable, Brittany Thomas with Columbus Humane said owners should limit their dog’s time outdoors, and if they start acting differently, it’s time to get inside.

Rock salt used on the ground can be harmful, so Thomas said dog owners can put Vaseline on paws before heading out on a walk.

Thomas added that dogs being left outside for long periods of time is a concern, which is why Columbus Humane is out on cold weather investigations daily.

“There are definitely a lot of animals that are outside in the cold weather when we would like them to be inside, so if you do see something, please say something,” Thomas said. “An overwhelming majority of our reports of cruelty come from neighbors.”

If you see an animal that has been out in the extreme cold for too long, you can call 614-777-PETS or head to

https://www.columbushumane.org/report-cruelty and they’ll send an investigator.

Keeping your car running in the cold

Cars also have a hard time in this extreme cold. Unsurprisingly, many car owners are having issues with their batteries, so if you’ve called AAA to get your car started, you are not alone.

AAA battery technician Christopher Beach said this weather has made him very busy.

Beach said cold temperatures reduce a car’s battery output because of the slow reaction to the chemicals in the battery. This has resulted in AAA being called out to many central Ohio homes to jumpstart a battery.

Beach said most of the cars he sees have not had their batteries properly maintained.

“I see the same thing every time,” he said. “They either haven’t driven it or they are only driving short distances. A mile or two is not enough to charge a battery. They are going to the grocery store and coming home and that’s not going to be good enough.”

Beach said to avoid a dead battery, people need to drive their cars two to three times a week for at least 30 minutes.

Beach said AAA has been taking more calls than usual and that will probably continue over the next few days. He asked for people who need assistance to be patient with response times.