COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors say they want to drop nearly a dozen murder charges against a former Mt. Carmel Health doctor.

During a hearing Thursday, prosecutors stated 11 of the 25 charges should be dropped against William Husel, and asked the remaining counts to be re-numbered 1-14.

Judge Michael Holbrook will now listen to testimony from some of the victims’ families during a separate hearing before ruling on whether to dismiss the charges.

During a pre-trial hearing in December, Husel’s attorneys argued the grand jury was misled by not being presented evidence that showed some of the doses of painkillers and other drugs prescribed by Husel were not lethal.

Husel’s trial is scheduled to start on February 14.