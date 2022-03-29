COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A year ago, the Catholic diocese launched a campaign called “Real Presence, Real Future” to address the growing needs of parishes across central Ohio.

The important work of the campaign initiated by Bishop Robert Brennen has continued despite his leaving Columbus last November.

The new bishop will play a key role in the campaign because no final decisions can be made without him. But the work of listening to the needs of parishioners, volunteers, and clergy members across the diocese has continued.

“Real Presence, Real Future” just released a new set of draft models designed to group parishes and resources together amid a shrinking number of active priests.