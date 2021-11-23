COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Columbus man who threatened neighbors and their guests because of their religion received six months in prison, a $50,000 fine and one year of supervised release on Tuesday.

Douglas G. Schifer, 66, of Bucyrus was accused of threatening neighbors and their guests because of their religion during an outdoor gathering at the neighbors’ residence on Nov. 7, 2020, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.

Schifer was sentenced in federal court for criminally interfering with the right to fair housing. His charges stemmed from antisemitic threats the defendant made to his neighbors.

Plea documents detail that Schifer stated in part, “all you f—— ing people, it’s no wonder Hitler burned you people in ovens,” “f—— Hitler should have gassed you,” and “Jews burn, you belong in ovens.”

Court documents say that Schifer also said to the neighbors “f—— dog” and “I will poison your dog if it comes back to the fence.” Schifer admitted to threatening to shoot the neighbors and their dog, and to “burn to the ground” a garage the neighbors were remodeling.

Schifer shouted other antisemitic slurs, obscenities and used derogatory language about their religion at his neighbors and their guests. He also broke one of their windows and spat at one of the neighbors.