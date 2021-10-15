COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have charged a 57-year old prison inmate with homicide in connection with a killing that happened nearly one year ago.

Raphael Smith, 49, is currently being held at the Marion Correctional Institution on unrelated charges. He is now charged with murder for the October 31, 2020, death of 57-year old Eric Young.

Police say they were called to the 1400 block of Briarwood Ave. in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, 2020. Officers say that’s where they found a man seated in a parked pickup truck who was suffering injuries from an assault. Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at 4:07 a.m. on Oct. 31, 2020.