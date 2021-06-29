PrimaryOne Health adds mobile unit to fight against COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — PrimaryOne Health says that only 40% of its patients would go to its office for regular visits, and even fewer would go to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So instead it is using a new mobile clinic, stocked with vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, to reach those who otherwise might go without the shot.

“The use of the mobile units is to primarily attack COVID-19 with testing as well as vaccinations,” Charleta Tavares, CEO of PrimaryOne, said of the $300,000 investment. “We really want to improve the numbers in racial, ethnic and cultural communities within Franklin and Pickaway counties.”

PrimaryOne is still mapping out the first service areas for the unit, which is equipped with two examination rooms and a lab.

“We can duplicate those same services that we do at the health centers. It’s also ADA compliant [for patients with disabilities],” said Dr. Jeffrey Marable, chief clinical officer. “Now for the first time, we are able to go where patients are and provide healthcare traditionally.

“We have to rely on patients to come to us, and that’s a barrier for a lot of our patients. This will allow us to go to where they are no matter where they are located.”

PrimaryOne is still assigning teams to work out of the unit, which will hit the road soon. Funds from the CARES Act covered the cost of this unit, and a second vehicle, with more services, is being paid for through the American Rescue Plan.