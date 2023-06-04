COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Stonewall Columbus hosted its annual Pride Brunch on Sunday, celebrating the organization’s donors and sponsors while offering a place for the LGBTQ+ community to come together.

Serving Columbus for 41 years, Stonewall Columbus said they pride themselves on creating safe spaces where members of the community can come together and connect with organizations and resources.

Stonewall Board of Trustees member Sterling Clemmons said legislation singling out LGBTQ+ members across the country serves as a reminder of how much the community’s support is appreciated.

“Now more than ever, this is a time for the community to really come out and show you know that we will not be silenced by any of the laws and legislation that’s coming out,” Clemmons said. “We are everywhere. We are everyday people.”

Stonewall Columbus is hosting a series of events throughout Pride Month, including a resource fair and the annual Pride Parade.

