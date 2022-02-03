COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The colorful floats of the Pride March will step off again in June after a hiatus due to COVID-19.

According to Stonewall Columbus, the march has been going for forty years. In 2022, the return to in-person celebration of LGBTQ+ identities will be marked by Columbus Pride weekend on June 17 and 18.

Events will be:

June 1 – City Hall Illumination – Tentative

June 5 – Stonewall Columbus Pride Brunch (fundraiser) – Columbus Athenaeum (11 a.m. – 1p.m.)

June 17 – Stonewall Columbus Pride Community Festival & Resource Fair (4 – 10 p.m.)

June 18 – Pride March (Step-off at 10:30 a.m.)

June 18 – Stonewall Columbus Pride Community Festival & Resource Fair (11 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

June 25 – Stonewall Columbus & Land-Grant Family Pride Event (9 a.m. – 12 p.m.)