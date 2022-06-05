COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – June is Pride Month and here in central Ohio, a number of organizations are holding events throughout the month to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Stonewall Columbus aims to increase visibility, inclusion, and connections for the LGBTQ+ community year-round.

On Sunday, the nonprofit organization held its annual Pride Brunch at the Columbus Athenaeum in order to raise funds to support its mission throughout the year.

It marked the first time Stonewall has been able to hold the brunch in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re really excited to be back instead of a virtual Pride like last year, as much fun as that was,” said Zac Boyer, director of programs and Marketing for Stonewall Columbus. “We’re excited to be back in person and have that moment of community, to be able to have space that our chosen family can gather together and celebrate Pride and remember the protests of why we celebrate Pride and our history of resistance.”