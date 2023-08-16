COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An interactive stage show based on a classic game show is coming to Columbus this fall.

The Price is Right Live™ stage show will be held at the Palace Theatre on October 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Contestants will have the opportunity to play and possibly win money, appliances, vacations or even a brand-new car by participating in the popular games from the show including “Cliffhangers™” and “The Big Wheel™.”

According to CAPA, the stage show has given away more than $15 million in cash and prizes to audience members across the country.

Tickets for the stage show start at $39 and can be purchased in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre. They can also be bought online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com.

