COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The modest jump in Columbus gas prices from one week ago was erased as prices at the pump have remained relatively steady this summer.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations in the Columbus area, the price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 7.7 cents to an average price of $3.28. That average price is now 21.6 cents per gallon lower than one month ago, and 81 cents lower than this time one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus on Sunday was priced at $2.65 a gallon, which also happens to be the lowest price in Ohio, with the most expensive topping out at $3.49, according to GasBuddy, a difference of 84 cents per gallon.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas rose slightly by 2.1 cents to $3.55 per gallon. That price is 0.4 cents per gallon less than one month ago and 78 cents lower than one year ago.

“It’s been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than normal,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “But, with gasoline demand now hitting its summer high, there remain some risks that could disturb gas prices in a significant way before summer’s end.”