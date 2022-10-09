COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday kicked off a special week for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Families gathered to decorate posters for the Angel Mile of the Columbus Marathon and Half Marathon, set for next weekend.

The mile-long stretch honors the angels of Nationwide Children’s who died.

Families of those children come to support each other and the runners. One of those families was the Adams, who helped come up with the idea after losing their son in 2011.

“Even though these kids aren’t able to be there on race day, we have families who can be there, and these kids fought hard and ran hard, and they’re every bit as inspirational as the kids who are still fighting hard,” said Meredith Adams, who was at Sunday’s event with her husband George and daughter Meredith.

The Columbus Marathon is next Sunday, Oct. 16. The Angel Mile is mile 11 along the route.

While spots for the marathon are sold out, registration for the half-marathon is still open. For more information on the event as well as to register, click here.

Since the first race 11 years ago, more than $11 million has been raised to help the hospital.