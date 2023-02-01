COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After what seems like months of record-setting lottery jackpots, Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could see that trend continue.
Wednesday’s winning numbers are 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 09.
Wednesday’s drawing is worth an estimated $653 million (a measly $350.5 million, though, for the cash option), and while that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks pretty high among Powerball jackpots.
Wednesday’s prize will be the ninth-highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.
- 1. $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022
- 2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016
- 3. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019
- 4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017
- 5. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021
- 6. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021
- 7. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018
- 8. $653 million (estimated), Feb. 1, 2023
- 9. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022
- 10. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013
Those top two prizes are the two highest lottery jackpots in American history.
More than 985,000 winning tickets were sold for Monday’s drawing, with a Match 5 (matching the five white balls but missing the Power Ball) was sold in California, netting $1 million.
The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19, 2022, meaning there has been 31 consecutive drawings since with no jackpot winner.
Powerball tickets are $2 each, with a multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.9.