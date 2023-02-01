COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After what seems like months of record-setting lottery jackpots, Wednesday’s Powerball drawing could see that trend continue.

Wednesday’s winning numbers are 31, 43, 58, 59, 66 and the Powerball 09.

Wednesday’s drawing is worth an estimated $653 million (a measly $350.5 million, though, for the cash option), and while that pales in comparison to the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot awarded just a few weeks ago, it still ranks pretty high among Powerball jackpots.

Wednesday’s prize will be the ninth-highest Powerball jackpot in the game’s history.

1. $2.04 billion, Nov. 7, 2022

2. $1.586 billion, Jan. 13, 2016

3. $768.4 million, March 27, 2019

4. $758.7 million, Aug. 23, 2017

5. $731.1 million, Jan. 20, 2021

6. $699.8 million, Oct. 4, 2021

7. $687.8 million, Oct. 27, 2018

8. $653 million (estimated), Feb. 1, 2023

9. $632.6 million, Jan. 5, 2022

10. $590.5 million, May 18, 2013

Those top two prizes are the two highest lottery jackpots in American history.

More than 985,000 winning tickets were sold for Monday’s drawing, with a Match 5 (matching the five white balls but missing the Power Ball) was sold in California, netting $1 million.

The last time the Powerball jackpot was won was on Nov. 19, 2022, meaning there has been 31 consecutive drawings since with no jackpot winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, with a multiplier option available for an extra $1. They are sold in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, while the odds of buying a winning ticket for any prize is 1 in 24.9.