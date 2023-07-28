COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When the weather hits the temperatures seen in central Ohio this week, many people’s first instinct may be to turn down the thermostat.

AEP Ohio said that may not be the best thing for your wallet.

The company says that for customers to save some money on their electric bills during the heatwave, turn up the thermostat to a comfortable temperature.

Other tips recommended by AEP are closing blinds to prevent direct sunlight from heating up your home and using large heat-omitting appliances like ovens or dishwashers either in the morning or at night.

AEP Ohio said each of these tips can make a big difference when the electric bill arrives.

“It does help to turn your thermostat up; any degree does make a difference,” AEP Columbus Operations Manager Matt Bennett said. “Do you want to turn your ceiling fans to counterclockwise and what that actually does it brings the cool air down in your house and makes it feel cooler in there, even though you actually had your thermostat set to a higher temperature.”

AEP Ohio customers can see a dashboard on the company’s website showing how their home is using the most energy.

The company also offers payment plans for those who may need extra assistance.

AEP Ohio said its crews are stationed around central Ohio in case of potential storms.

Each worker has to wear this protective gear even in weather that feels like 107 degrees. Bennett said with it on, workers could feel like being in temperatures up to 120 degrees.

“We start talking hydration really early in the year so they’ll stock up extra water and ice today and will also add extra crew members to a crew,” Bennett said. “Another reason we’re doing that is we’re trying to limit that exposure to working in the heat so that every 30 minutes we’re shifting people in and out.”

In the case there are storms and power outages this weekend, AEP Ohio said it’s best to start preparing now. Customers are encouraged to have an emergency kit filled with water, flashlights, and any medical supplies they may need.