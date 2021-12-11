COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio has reported more than a thousand power outages in southwest Ohio in Mount Sterling from overnight storm damage.

South Central Power has also reported major power outages near Mt. Sterling.

AEP Ohio provided an update around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning that crews are restoring power lines with an estimated restoration time still unknown.

In central Ohio, storm damage occurred in Waverly with reports of flooding and wires down in the area.

Columbus fire dispatch reported of wires falling down near E. Livingston Ave, Granville, Hanover, Madison Township, Perry Township, and Newark.

Severe weather struck across the county Friday evening and Saturday morning with at least six states reporting tornadoes.

Ohio has a wind advisory in effect until 7 p.m with possible wind gusts up to 50 mph.