COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ Arena District has electricity again after an afternoon outage pushed back the start time of Tuesday’s Columbus Blue Jackets game.

According to AEP, the company has restored power to all customers in the district as of 5:45 p.m.

The outage prompted the Blue Jackets to push back the start time of the team’s game against the Anaheim Ducks; originally scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., the game will now begin at 8:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m.

A spokesperson with AEP Ohio said an underground cable failed at 1:06 p.m. and caused an outage. The boundaries of the outage are Neil Avenue (west), Vine Street (north), Third Street (east), and Long Street (south).

Crews from the power provider will remain on scene through the night to repair equipment, the spokesperson said.

According to AEP, crews had to go into “multiple underground vaults that house equipment providing electricity to the area” to restore power to the district.