COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two planned power outages will affect the Marion Village section of Columbus Tuesday.

According to AEP, customers can expect to be without power from approximately 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and again briefly sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

AEP said the outages will affect areas including parts of Gates Street, Hanford Street, and Parsons Avenue.

The reason for the outages is to allow crews to replace some utility poles in the area.