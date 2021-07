COLUMBUS (WCMH) — AEP is reporting power outages Thursday affecting northwest Columbus and parts of Delaware County.

A social-media post at 12:25 p.m. said the cause of the outage and an estimated restoration time were not available. AEP’s outage map showed 45,000 customers being affected. By 12:45, the number was down to 31,000, and by 1 p.m., 15,000.

N.W. COLUMBUS & DELWARE OUTAGE 12:45 p.m. Update – Crews have begun to restore customers. We expect all customers to be restored by approximately 1:30 p.m. https://t.co/8JVSfW0tSa — AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) July 22, 2021

About 12:45 p.m., AEP said it expected to have power restored by 1:30.