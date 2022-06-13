COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Post Malone is bringing his “Twelve Carat Tour” to Nationwide Arena on Sept. 18.

The Grammy nominated artist will kick off his 2022 tour in early September and make 33 stops, with special guest Roddy Rich. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Thursday through the Citi Entertainment program.

The tour is in support of Malone’s fourth full-length album “Twelve Carat Toothache” released June 3, featuring Rich and other star guests Doja Cat and The Kid Laroi.