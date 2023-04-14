COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Whether it was 25 cents or $50, on Friday local creatives were able to pay what they had to check out a new media house and event area in Olde Town East.

In the heart of the Columbus neighborhood, Portlock Manor welcomed local creatives who worked and enjoyed being around other people.

Owner Aziza Allen Weston said that creativity should be pressure-free.

“I really wanted to create a space where people felt inspired and safe enough to create a part from those pressures, and create something that was truly genuine, and an extension of what they want to put in the world,” Allen-Weston said.

Lauren Todd, who attended the event, called it a home.

“It’s a space for you to feel welcome, for you to feel like you can be yourself. I think that is evident by who Aziza is,” Todd said.

Additional co-working days will be held in the future.