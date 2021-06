COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people were injured and a portion of I-270 was closed following a crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been taken to Grant Medical Center and another to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened on I-270 westbound near the ramp to I-71 in the south side of the city.

I-270 West as well as both I-71 ramps from I-270 have reopened, the sheriff’s office said.