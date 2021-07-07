I-71NB closed near SR-161 after crash kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — I-71 NB is closed from I-670 West to SR-161 after a single-vehicle crash killed one person and sent another to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning.

Police say a driver crashed into a sound wall near 161 causing a large portion of the concrete wall to fall on the vehicle around 1:11 a.m. Wednesday. One person was pronounced dead on scene at 2:36 a.m. and another was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

I-71 is closed between I-670 West and SR-161, and police did not say how long it will remain closed. Drivers should use SR-315 or US-23 as alternate routes.

