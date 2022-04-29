COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 24-year-old woman was indicted on charges stemming from her alleged involvement in the February shooting death of Jonathan Reddy.

Dashay Avery, of Columbus, was indicted Thursday on allegations that she drove Harrison Finklea, a 17-year-old suspect, to a hotel lot on the 1000 block of E. Dublin Granville Rd. in February, where she encouraged him to shoot the 42-year-old victim who sat inside his vehicle, according to court records with the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Although Avery claimed she did not know Finklea would shoot Reddy, search warrants revealed multiple text messages in which the pair discussed their plan to kill Reddy “for days leading up to the homicide,” according to court records.

“I’ll park on one side and you pop him just come to the other side and we will dip,” Avery reportedly wrote in a text message.

Police claimed that Finklea shot Reddy after entering Reddy’s vehicle in the hotel lot. Avery was reportedly waiting nearby and ran away with Finklea.

Finklea turned himself into police on Feb. 21 shortly after being charged with murder and aggravated robbery, police said. The 17-year-old is currently in custody at a juvenile facility, court records state.

Avery is being charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, one count of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping, according to court records.

The 24-year-old will be arraigned Monday at 1 p.m.