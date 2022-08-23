COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is looking to identify two women who they say have stolen merchandise from an Old Navy on three separate occasions.

Police state that both women went to the Old Navy at the Easton Town Center three times in July and filled tote bags with products without paying for them.

The total estimated worth of the stolen merchandise is close to $400. Photos of the suspects captured on surveillance video can be seen below.

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD at 614-645-1430.