COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two women they said shoplifted approximately $1,700 in merchandise over two days from a Dick’s Sporting Goods in northwest Columbus.

Police said that on May 16, the two women entered the store, located on the 6100 block of Sawmill Road at about 8:49 p.m.

The suspects allegedly left the store with approximately $700 worth of items without paying.

On May 17, at approximately 10:45 a.m., the same suspects returned to the same store, this time taking approximately $1,000 worth of merchandise, police said.

On May 18, the two women allegedly went to the Dick’s Sporting Goods on the 4300 block of Easton Gateway Drive, police said. The suspects did not steal any items, but police said they were seen leaving the area in a black or navy blue Buick LaCrosse.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2043.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspects released by police.

Suspects wanted in connection with stealing approximately $1,700 in merchandise from Dick’s Sporting Goods during May 16 and 17, 2022.

