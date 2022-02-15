COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for two women they said displayed a handgun while robbing an east Columbus store on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the two women walked into the Michael’s store on the 2700 block of Brice Road at approximately 8:55 p.m. Monday night.

After walking around the store for a few minutes, the women approached the main register area, where they were told to move to a different register.

Once at the register, one of the women raised the sweatshirt she was wearing, showing the clerk a tan semi-automatic handgun, police said, then demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk called the store’s manager to open the cash register. The manager then set the cash drawer on the counter, at which point, one of the women allegedly picked it up and both women then left the store.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at (614) 645-3941 or (614) 645-4665.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspects.

Suspects wanted in an alleged armed robbery of a Michael’s store on the east side of Columbus Feb. 14, 2022.

Suspects wanted in an alleged armed robbery of a Michael’s store on the east side of Columbus Feb. 14, 2022.