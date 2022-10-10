COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus City Schools’ elementary school, according to police.

Columbus police responded to Weinland Park Elementary School on the 200 block of East 7th Avenue at approximately 3:23 p.m. for a report of a woman, later identified as Shantel Mayle, 32, outside the school with a gun, police said.

According to police, Mayle was found in her Chevrolet Suburban parked on school grounds. When officers approached the vehicle, Mayle rolled up her car’s window and refused to speak with them, police said.

Mayle was taken from her car and detained by police. Officers then allegedly found a loaded pistol in the car’s center console.

Mayle is not allowed to carry a firearm because she is a convicted felon, police said.

Mayle is charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle. More charges may be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.