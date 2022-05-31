COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating after they say a woman stole Nintendo Switch controllers from a store in northeast Columbus.

Surveillance image provided by Columbus Police

According to police, the suspect went to the video game section of a store on the 5000 block of North Hamilton Road just after 3:30pm on May 1.

At the section, she tore security packages from the locked display pegs and put Nintendo Switch controllers in her purse before leaving, per police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-1430.