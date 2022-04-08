COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is facing two counts of murder after he allegedly shot a woman in her van in March.

Rodney Vanatta, 53, has been indicted after Heidi Duda, 48, was found shot in her van in the 1000 block of Country Club Road on the city’s east side in the early hours of March 26, according to information from Columbus Division of Police.

At the time, police said that Duda and Vanatta were together in the van when Vanatta allegedly shot her. Detectives charged Vanatta with felonious assault. However, Duda later died from her wounds, police said in a media release.

Now Vanatta faces two counts of murder with guns specifications and repeat violent offender specifications, according to court records. He will be arraigned in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday, April 13.

At the moment, Vanatta is held in jail under a $1.5 million bond.