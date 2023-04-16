COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is recovering Sunday after Columbus police said a fight with a man in the car over a gun resulted in her getting shot in the leg.

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Raleigh Drive at approximately 3:19 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found the 48-year-old woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

The woman told police that she was in the area of South Highland Avenue inside a maroon car with a man when the two began fighting over a gun. The gun fired during the fight, shooting the woman in the leg.

The woman was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.