COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is in critical condition after a shooting involving someone running over a dog in north Columbus Sunday.

Columbus police said the incident happened on East Oakland Avenue and Summit Street at approximately 4:36 p.m.

According to police, the shooting victim’s husband ran over a dog, resulting in her being shot.

The woman was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, police said.