COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has been arrested after police say she fired a gun at a tow truck that was repossessing a vehicle.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:02 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the area of N. Wilson Road and I-70 on the report of a person with a gun.

Police say a repossession agent was inside a tow truck while repossessing a 2011 Chevy Malibu when a woman, Kaley M. Morgan, 21, jumped on the hood of the towed vehicle and began shooting a gun, striking the back and front tires of the tow truck.

Morgan has been arrested and charged her with felonious assault.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.