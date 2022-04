COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was killed overnight Wednesday after being hit by a car on Morse Rd. in north Columbus, according to Columbus Police.

Police say the woman was hit just before 2:45am on Morse Rd. and Walford St., causing the road to be closed for a couple of hours.

CPD state the driver did not remain at the scene and there is no description of the vehicle at this time.

No further information is known.